NATO Sec-Gen: Georgia to participate in extraordinary meeting of defence ministers

By Trend

Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze will take part in an extraordinary meeting of NATO defence ministers on Wednesday, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Burchuladze is set to participate in the meeting along with his counterparts from Ukraine, Sweden, Finland and European Union member states.

Stoltenberg said the ministers were invited to discuss “a number of concrete measures to reinforce Allies security for the longer-term,” highlighting NATO’s efforts to protect its partners.