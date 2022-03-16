General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reveals loss of Russian troops since beginning of conflict

|
By Trend
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Trend reports referring to Ukrainian media.
Thus, from February 24 to March 16, Russia's battle casualties were estimated to be:
personnel – around 13,800 people,
tanks – 430,
armored combat vehicles – 1375,
artillery systems – 190,
multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) – 70,
air defense systems – 43,
aircraft – 84,
helicopters – 108,
automotive equipment – 819,
ships/boats – 3,
tanks with fuel and lubricants – 60,
UAV operational-tactical level – 11.
special equipment – 10.
"The data is being updated. The high intensity of military actions complicates the calculation," the General Staff stated.