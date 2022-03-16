Kazakh president announces limitation of presidential power

By Trend

The refusal of excessive presidential power will be an important factor that will ensure the irreversibility of political modernization in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said while addressing to people on March 16, Trend reports.

“An important lesson of Tragic January [large-scale protests] is that the concentration of power in the president’s hands increases the influence of people close to him and financial-oligarchic groups,” Tokayev said. “They perceive the state as a personal fiefdom”.

According to the message, the president must act as an unshakable guarantor of equal opportunities for all citizens.

“Therefore, a legislative ban will be introduced for the closest relatives of the president to hold the official positions and the positions of heads of departments in the quasi-public sector,” Tokayev said.

“The president is entitled to cancel or suspend the acts of governors of major districts, cities,” the president said. “This norm contributes to the excessive practice of governance by one person and reduces the independence of local executive structures. Moreover, now the president is entitled to dismiss the heads of district and even rural administrations. These legislative provisions must be abolished.”

“The refusal from excessive presidential power will be an important factor that will ensure the irreversibility of political modernization in the country,” Tokayev added. “The proposed initiatives will fundamentally change the “rules of the game” and create a solid foundation for the further democratization of our society.”