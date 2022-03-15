Kyrgyzstan’s count of COVID-19 cases reaches 200,758

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan’s total count of coronavirus cases has amounted to 200,758 on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Thus, 16 new cases were revealed across Kyrgyzstan in the last 24 hours.

In addition, 43 people were reported to have cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 195,916.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan also recorded 1 new-associates death. Thus, now the country’s death toll stands at 2,974.

As of March 15, treatment in hospitals is provided to 121 patients with 13 (10.7%) in critical condition, while 167 Kyrgyzstanis are being treated at home.