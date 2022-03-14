Instagram is blocked in Russia

By Trend

Access to the US-based social network platform Instagram was blocked across the territory of Russia starting on March 14, according to the Russian IT and mass media watchdog, Trend reports citing TASS.

Last Friday, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) announced a decision to restrict access to Instagram beginning at 00:00 on March 14.

The Russian media watchdog announced to all Instagram users in the country earlier that they "would need to transfer their pictures and videos to other social networks and notify their followers."