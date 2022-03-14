Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister names damages from January riots

By Trend

The total amount of damage from January riots in Kazakhstan amounted to about 30 billion tenge ($59.6 million), Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, Trend reports.

A total of 28 billion tenge ($55.6 million) from the republican budget will be directed for the restoration of 18 facilities.

Some of 42 buildings of state administrations were damaged during the January events in 8 regions of the country. These are the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

Technical survey was carried out for all objects, as a result of which the need for current repairs of 28 buildings, also major repairs and reconstruction of 14 buildings was established.

The current repairs at 21 facilities have been completed to date. A total of five buildings will be repaired until the end of March 2022, the remaining two objects - in May and June this year, the first deputy prime minister informed.

Work is also underway on 14 state facilities that require major repairs and reconstruction. Completion of work will be in March according to the schedule for seven buildings, five objects in June 2022.