Armenia becomes one of most active importers of arms from two countries

By Trend

Armenia has become one of the most active importers of arms from India and Jordan, Trend reports with reference to the report entitled "TRENDS IN INTERNATIONAL ARMS TRANSFERS, 2021", prepared by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

According to the SIPRI analysis, Armenia’s share in India's total arms export amounted to 13 percent from 2017 through 2021. Thus, Yerevan became the third biggest importer of weapons from India.

Moreover, Armenia’s share in Jordan's export of weapons amounted to 10 percent. This shows that Armenia has also become the third biggest arms importer from Jordan.