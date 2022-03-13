U.S. rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine's defense

By Trend

The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling, Trend reports citing Reuters.

President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the "immediate" shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

Biden's decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion since 2014.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense. Blinken said he had authorized a fourth drawdown of U.S. defense stocks, in line with Biden's directive, "to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing".