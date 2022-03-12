TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkmenistan reports latest progress for presidential election

12 March 2022 [21:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Some 93.19 percent of the electors have voted in the early presidential election in Turkmenistan as of 17:00 (GMT +5), Trend reports via the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the country.

According to the CEC, 93.22 percent voted in Akhal region, 95.39 percent - Balkan region, 92.78 percent – Dashoguz region, 92.37 percent – Lebap region, 93.57 percent – Mary region, and 93.58 percent – in the capital Ashgabat.

Besides, 82.37 percent of the electors outside the country voted at polling stations abroad.

The voting continues.

