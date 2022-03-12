12.03.2022
20:16
12 March 2022 [19:09]
EU unveils fourth set of sanctions against Russia
12 March 2022 [18:37]
Over 2.5 million citizens left Ukraine - ambassador
12 March 2022 [08:43]
Head of Kyrgyz Cabinet receives delegation from Switzerland
12 March 2022 [08:00]
Russia removes COVID-19-related restrictions on flights to Azerbaijan
11 March 2022 [23:21]
Turkey purchases drilling ship from South Korea
11 March 2022 [23:09]
98% of U.S. population can ditch masks as COVID eases
11 March 2022 [22:54]
Iran raises minimum wage for workers by nearly 60%
11 March 2022 [22:20]
Kazakh Air Astana suspends flights to Russia
11 March 2022 [21:53]
Kyrgyzstan reports another shooting on border with Tajikistan
Most Popular
FM's letter on Armenian crimes issued as official UN document
Armenians shell Azerbaijani positions in Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli
Erdogan invites Putin, Zelenskyy to peace talks in Turkey
Azerbaijan, UK eye Southern Gas Corridor expansion
Azerbaijani oil prices decline
Azerbaijan, UK eye trade, investment expansion
Azerbaijan turns to int'l agencies over Armenia's misuse of Lachin corridor
