Over 2.5 million citizens left Ukraine - ambassador

By Trend

Statistics show that more than 2.5 million citizens have left the territory of Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Baku Vladislav Kanevsky told journalists, Trend reports.

"In addition, about two million citizens have actually become temporarily displaced. They left the places that are under shelling, mainly to the west of Ukraine," Kanevsky said.

Kanevsky noted that the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens is also underway.

"This is a very complex work. It was carried out in cooperation with Ukraine. The applicants for evacuations are those who arrived before the war and now cannot leave. We are now closely cooperating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the customs service, border guards, the migration service in order to comprehensively resolve issues that they have about their place of residence, renewal of documents. I am grateful to the Azerbaijani side, the competent authorities that provide us with assistance," Kanevsky said.