Kazakh Air Astana suspends flights to Russia

By Trend

Due to termination of insurance coverage for commercial flights to/from the Russian Federation and over its territory, all flights in this direction will be suspended, Air Astana said in a statement, Trend reports citing Kapital.kz.

"The airline urgently resolves these issues with the government of Kazakhstan for the speedy restoration of flights. Passengers of canceled flights were asked to contact the place of purchase of tickets. Funds promised to be returned in full," the airline said.