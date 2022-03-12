Kyrgyzstan reports another shooting on border with Tajikistan

By Trend

Another armed incident between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has occurred in the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border at about 02:50 on March 11, press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic stated, Trend reports citing Kabar.

On the section of the Batken-Isfana highway in the Eki-Tash area of the Batken region, the Tajik border patrol began throwing stones at cars passing along the highway.

The border guards of Tajikistan ignored the demands of the border squad of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan to stop throwing stones at vehicles. Kyrgyz border guards were forced to fire warning shots in the air to stop the illegal actions of the Tajik military.

At this time, another border detachment of Tajikistan, which served in this area, opened fire on the observation tower, where there were Kyrgyz border guards.

A skirmish between the border detachments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began, which lasted about 20 minutes and ended at 03:10.

There are no casualties or wounded from the Kyrgyz side.

In order to prevent further escalation of the conflict, the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held telephone conversations, and then a meeting at the scene of the incident.