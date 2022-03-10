Ukraine creates food reserve

By Trend

Food reserve will be created in Ukraine, the grain and other stocks will be purchased in the amount of annual consumption by the whole country for funds the state budget, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said, Trend reports citing local media.

"We are also creating a food reserve. The state will redeem grain and other stocks in the volumes of annual consumption by the whole country from the state budget. This will allow us to provide the country with enough food. We continue to expand the list of critical imports," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the government also supports the operation of critical infrastructure and does everything to ensure that the army and the rear are provided as well as possible.



