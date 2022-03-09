Luxembourg renders financial assistance to Ukraine

By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

“Luxembourg has allocated 250 million euros in aid to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “The greatness of the country is evidenced by its actions. I talked to Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and told about the humanitarian situation. I thanked for 250 million euros in aid, leadership in sanctions policy, support for Ukrainian refugees. The next steps of Ukraine on the way to EU were discussed.”



