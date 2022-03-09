TODAY.AZ / World news

Luxembourg renders financial assistance to Ukraine

09 March 2022 [19:34] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

“Luxembourg has allocated 250 million euros in aid to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “The greatness of the country is evidenced by its actions. I talked to Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and told about the humanitarian situation. I thanked for 250 million euros in aid, leadership in sanctions policy, support for Ukrainian refugees. The next steps of Ukraine on the way to EU were discussed.”


URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/216844.html

Print version

Views: 108

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also