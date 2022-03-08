Iran, Turkish FMs stress political solution to Ukraine issue

By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu held a phone conversation on Monday afternoon during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis.

Conveying the greetings of the Presidents of Iran and Turkey to each other, the two top diplomats referred to the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iran in order to further develop and expand relations between Tehran and Ankara.

Iranian Foreign Minister "Bilateral relations have are continuing the path of progress and development, and next week delegations from the two countries will travel to Tehran and Ankara in order to pursue the full-fleded development of relations."

Elsewhere in the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian wished success for the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in Antalya and said that a delegation from the Iranian Foreign Ministry will also attend the Antalya meeting.

"We support the political solution in Ukraine and the political initiative to stop the war and focus on the political solution, and we are ready to help advance that process," the Iranian foreign minister said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the effective and concrete steps in advancing bilateral relations with the support of the two presidents, calling the relations between the two countries privileged and friendly.



