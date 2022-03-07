Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes from number of countries

By Trend

Russian Rosselkhoznadzor Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has allowed the import of tomatoes from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Trend reports via organization’s statement.

Rosselkhoznadzor lifted previously imposed restrictions on the import of vegetables into Russia from a number of countries.

In particular, the organization lifted all restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and peppers from Uzbekistan.

Also, import to the territory of the Russian Federation is resumed without taking into account restrictions on manufacturing enterprises:

- tomatoes from the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- tomatoes from the Republic of Armenia;

- tomatoes and peppers from the Republic of Belarus;

- tomatoes and peppers from the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- potatoes from the Arab Republic of Egypt;

- tomatoes and peppers from the Republic of Kyrgyzstan;

- tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and eggplant from the Republic of Turkey;

- tomatoes and peppers from Turkmenistan;

“The decision was made based on the results of the analysis of information on regionalization provided by the national organizations for quarantine and plant protection of the above countries, as well as on the measures taken to prevent violations of the phytosanitary requirements of the Russian Federation and the EAEU member countries,” the organization stated.