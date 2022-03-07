Congress seeks to ‘explore’ Russian oil ban - Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the US, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to her, "the House [of Representatives] is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy." "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi added. She pointed out that the House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports.