Airport in Vinnytsa completely destroyed - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the airport of Vinnitsa was completely destroyed after a missile attack, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

"I have just been informed about a missile attack on Vinnitsa - 8 missiles. Rocket strike hard, cynical, airport completely destroyed," he said.

"Every day we repeat: "Close the skies over Ukraine. Make a humanitarian air zone without rockets, without air bombs. We are people, and it is your humanitarian duty to protect people, and you can do it. If you don’t do this, don’t give us planes, so that we can protect ourselves, then only one conclusion can be drawn - you also want us to be killed very slowly." This is the responsibility of both world politicians and Western leaders. From today and forever," he added.