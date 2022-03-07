President Zelensky talks about Ukraine’s restoration

By Trend

It is clear how to restore Ukraine after the conflict ends, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

"We have been fighting over 11 days for freedom, for our country. We survived. We already understand how we will restore our country. We are already creating the special funds for the restoration of Ukraine. There are already four of them."

The president explained that these are the Destroyed Property and Infrastructure Restoration Fund, the Economic Recovery and Transformation Fund, the Fund for Servicing and Repayment of the Public Debt and the Fund for Support of Small and Medium Businesses.

"There are many programs to support our people, heroes who are fighting for our country," the president added. "This is just the beginning. Now we still need strength, wisdom, will, victory, peace - peace to save Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!"