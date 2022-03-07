Mastercard suspends services in Russia - statement

By Trend

US financial company Mastercard is suspending its services on the territory of Russia, the company said in a statement, posted on its website on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the document, the company has "decided to suspend our network services in Russia" amid the current anti-Russian sanctions.

"With this action, cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by the Mastercard network," the document says.

Moreover, any Mastercard issued outside of the country will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.