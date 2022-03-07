IBM stops selling its technologies in Russia

By Trend

The American corporation IBM has decided to stop selling its technologies on the Russian market in connection with the events in Ukraine, said in a statement by the head of the technology corporation Arvind Krishna, published on its website, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the head of IBM, the company "takes measures to protect and support its employees affected by the crisis", and also "does not sell technology in Russia". In addition, IBM refused to cooperate "with Russian military organizations". As explained in a statement dated March 3, the corresponding decision was made against the backdrop of the situation around Ukraine.