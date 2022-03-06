Rosselkhoznadzor abolishes restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and peppers from Uzbekistan

By Trend

The Rosselkhoznadzor lifted earlier restrictions on the import of vegetable products from Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

From 5 March, the Rosselkhoznadzor has allowed the supply of vegetable products from a number of countries.

In particular, the Rosselkhoznadzor lifted earlier restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and peppers from Uzbekistan.

“The decision was made based on the analysis of information on regionalization provided by the national organizations for quarantine and plant protection of these countries, as well as on the measures taken to prevent violations of the phytosanitary requirements of the Russian Federation and the EAEU member countries,” the agency notes.