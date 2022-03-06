Sanctions against Russia are akin to declaring war, but it hasn't come to that yet - Putin

By Trend

The imposition of sanctions by the United States and other Western countries against Russia is akin to a declaration of war, but it has not yet reached it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with women flight crews of Russian airlines, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A lot of what is happening, what we are facing, are ways to fight against Russia. The sanctions that are being introduced are akin to a declaration of war, but, thank God, it has not come to that yet," said the head of state.