Erdogan vows stringent punishment for violence against women

By Trend

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed more details about a new bill the Justice Ministry has been preparing as he pledged to end leniency for perpetrators of domestic abuse and violence against women, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Addressing an event organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) held in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said a reform package was prepared and would soon be sent to Parliament for approval. He highlighted that new regulations would prevent perpetrators' sentences from being reduced on grounds of "good behavior" during legal proceedings. “Perpetrators will not benefit from reduction if they do not genuinely regret their actions,” the president said.

Domestic violence and femicides are two issues plaguing the country and lenient sentences for perpetrators often draw public outcry. Though laws stipulate severe prison terms for perpetrators of assaults and homicides, the courts sometimes hand down reduced terms if defendants exhibit “good conduct,” namely claiming remorse and “behaving well” during the hearings.