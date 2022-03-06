Iran's president calls for immediate dredging of Gorgan Bay

By Trend

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for necessary actions to immediately start dredging the Gorgan Bay, Trend reports citing IRNA.



"The water should flow in the Gorgan Bay and officials must act immediately to revive this area," he said.



According to the president, an expert session will be held and decide on the necessary actions for dredging of the bay in ten days to provide water to the area.



Experts on climate change and global warming believe that uncontrolled water withdrawal of aquifers, reduced rainfall, and increased evaporation are the most important reasons for the drying up of Gorgan Bay.



Gorgan Bay is the largest gulf in the Caspian Sea, it is located at the south-eastern shore of the Caspian Sea near the Iranian cities of Behshahr, Gorgan, and Sari and is separated from the main water body by the Miankaleh peninsula and extends until the Ashuradeh peninsula.