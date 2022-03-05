Foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Moscow

By Trend

At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev to Moscow, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, will take place on March 5, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, during the visit the sides will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation, multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations and integration associations.

As a result of the visit, it is planned to sign a Joint Statement of the ministers of foreign affairs of the two countries and a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2022-2024.