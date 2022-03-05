TODAY.AZ / World news

2 people injured in U.S. New Mexico shooting

05 March 2022 [21:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Two people were injuried in a shooting in Albuquerque, the largest city in southwestern U.S. state of New Mexico, on Friday afternoon, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A report from local media outlet KRQE News 13 said the two victims are reportedly in "stable condition", citing police sources.

Following the shooting, Albuquerque Public Schools placed at least two elementary schools, together with Albuquerque High, Career Enrichment Center (CEC) and the Early College Academy (ECA) on lockdown temporarily, said the report.

