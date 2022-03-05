Uzbekistan, Pakistan intend to further develop strategic partnership

By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan signed a Joint Declaration on further steps to develop a strategic partnership between the two of countries,Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

This happened within the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Pakistan on Mar.3, 2022.

About 10 documents were adopted between the ministries and departments of the two of countries, including agreements on preferential trade, cooperation in the field of environmental protection, pilgrimage tourism, railways, agreements between the Surkhandarya region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, between the city of Tashkent and the city of Islamabad.

In addition, within the framework of the business forum held on the eve of the visit, agreements were reached on the implementation of joint trade and investment projects worth $800 million.