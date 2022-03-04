Russia and Ukraine agree on third round of negotiations

By Trend

The new round of talks with Ukraine will take place "in the upcoming days," the achieved agreements will be cemented on the highest level, and will have to be ratified by parliaments, says Russian delegation member, head of State Duma Committee on international affairs Leonid Slutsky, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The third, no less important round of talks will take place in the upcoming days. Parliamentary efforts will be needed, some agreements will have to be cemented and taken through a national ratification procedure," the lawmaker said.

He noted that "this issue may be not so fast." Meanwhile, he noted, the implementation of the agreements that will be achieved during the next round of talks must not be delayed.

He noted that the delegation may hold several more rounds of talks.

"As for the political part of the spectrum of issues that were discussed during the second round, it may probably take one or several more rounds. The third round will take place in the nearest future. I believe that the next rounds will also take place in Belarus," Slutsky said.