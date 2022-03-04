New U.S.- Russia military hotline

By Trend

The Pentagon has established a new hotline with Russia's ministry of defense to prevent "miscalculation, military incidents and escalation" in the region, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, Trend reports.

The United States says it has no troops in Ukraine but it and NATO allies in Europe are worried about potential spillover, including accidents.

"The Department of the Defense recently established a de-confliction line with the Russian ministry of defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation," a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirming a move first reported by NBC.