Biden administration sanctions additional Russian oligarchs

By Trend

The Biden administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against additional Russian oligarchs and their families, Trend reports citing NBC News.

The Biden administration said in a statement that the new sanctions would seize yachts, luxury apartments, money and other assets belonging to Russian oligarchs in U.S. jurisdiction.

Among those targeted is Dmitry Peskov, a prominent spokesperson for the Kremlin.

Metals and technology tycoon Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov will also be hit by the sanctions. The White House described Usmanoz as “one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin” and said that he and his family will be blocked from using his superyacht — which was just seized by Germany — in the U.S., as well as his private jet.

The other Russian oligarchs sanctioned include: Nikolai Tokarev, Boris Rotenberg, Arkady Rotenberg, Sergei Chemezov, Igor Shuvalov and Yevgeniy Prigozhin. Their spouses and children are also included in the sanctions.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members into high-ranking positions," the White House said.

These individuals and their family members, it continued, "will be cut off from the U.S. financial system, their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use."

The U.S. will also impose visa restrictions on an additional 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members. Those names were not immediately made public.