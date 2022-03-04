Fire at Zaporizhzhya NPP extinguished

By Trend

At 06:20 local time (08:20 GMT+4) the fire in the training building of the Zaporizhzhya NPP in the city of Energodar was extinguished, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

There are no casualties or injuries as a result of the fire.

05:58 (GMT+4) The representative of the press service of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, located in the east of Ukraine, Andriy Tuz, said on Friday night that a fire broke out on the territory of the facility, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

"Fire at a nuclear power plant," he said.

Zaporizhzhya NPP in the city of Energodar is the largest in Europe.