Japan introduces sanctions against 49 Russian organizations, companies - Foreign Ministry

By Trend

The government of Japan approved export sanctions against 49 Russian organizations and companies, including the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rostec and Rosoboronexport companies," the Japan’s Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Sanctions are imposed on the Central Bank of Russia, VEB and Promsvyazbank. Admiralty Shipyard, Irkut, Progress Rocket and Space Center and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology are also in the list.

Also the government of Japan approved sanctions against six Russian senior government officials, including President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Kyodo news agency said.

This means the asset freeze, the news agency said. At the same time, Kyodo did not indicate details of presence of Japanese assets with Russian officials under sanctions.

Measures to freeze all export deliveries to these organizations will be effective from March 8. Asset freeze for banks, except the Central Bank, will be effective from March 31.