  • 02 March 2022 [08:00]
    Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
  • 01 March 2022 [23:08]
    Kazakhstan's Nur-Otan party to be renamed
  • 01 March 2022 [22:30]
    Disney and Warner Bros. pause theatrical releases in Russia
  • 01 March 2022 [22:00]
    COVID-19 restrictions eased in Georgia
  • 01 March 2022 [21:39]
    Kazakhstan's President announces new program of political reforms
  • 01 March 2022 [21:10]
    Light earthquake recorded on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
  • 01 March 2022 [20:43]
    Turkey won't allow warships to pass through straits
  • 01 March 2022 [20:16]
    Ukraine is one of us and we want them in EU - Ursula von der Leyen
  • 01 March 2022 [19:34]
    Blinken thanks Cavushoglu for implementation of Montreux Convention by Turkey

    • Most Popular