Disney and Warner Bros. pause theatrical releases in Russia

By Trend

The Walt Disney Company will halt all future theatrical film releases in Russia, Trend reports citing CNBC.

“We are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the company said in a statement Monday. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.

Warner Bros. followed suit later Monday, saying it was pausing the release of “The Batman” in the country “in light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,” the company said in a statement. “We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”