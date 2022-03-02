COVID-19 restrictions eased in Georgia

By Trend

Georgia eased a number of COVID-19 restrictions, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

The Head of the Operational Headquarters of the Interdepartmental Council Giorgi Gibradze announced on February 22 that the order will come into force from March 1, 2022.

Thus, starting today, Georgia allows entering the country for the citizens of 67 states. However, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR test, will still be required. Although, visitors are exempt from the obligation to do a PCR test on the third day of their stay in the country.

Georgian citizens can also enter the country on the basis of a test or confirmation of a vaccination course, and if they do not have either, they can undergo self-isolation on arrival within five days.

As for the catering facilities, the number of people sitting at the table is increased from 6 to 10 indoors, and from 10 to 15 people - outdoors. Citizens will be also allowed to hold social events, such as weddings, birthdays, commemorations. Furthermore, hotels will be allowed to serve guests through a buffet.

Meanwhile, wearing masks in public places is still required.