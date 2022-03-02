Kazakhstan's President announces new program of political reforms

By Trend

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a new program of political reforms, which he will disclose on March 16, Trend reports referring to the presidential press service.

“I will propose a new program of political reforms on March 16,” the president said during an extraordinary congress of the party. “The competition between the parties is being intensified now. In this regard, we must preserve the role of our party as the main political force. This is a very important task. In other words, the organization must always remain a true people's party that protects the interests of the country.”