Turkey won't allow warships to pass through straits

01 March 2022 [20:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Turkey warned all countries about the inadmissibility of the passage of warships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Turkey has warned all coastal and non-coastal countries against the passage of warships through the straits," he said.

Cavushoglu noted that since the beginning of Russia's operation in Ukraine, there have been no requests for the passage of military ships through the straits.

The diplomat stressed that Ankara will continue to strictly follow the provisions of the Montreux Convention.

