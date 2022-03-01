Ukrainian MoD reveals losses of Russia since start of military operation

By Trend

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry published data on the total losses of the Russian armed forces since the beginning of the country’s invasion, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

According to the ministry, the number of casualties among the personnel has already exceeded 5,000.

The total losses include:

Aircraft - 29

Helicopters - 29

Tanks - 191

Armored fighting vehicles - 816

Guns - 74

Buk missile systems - 1

Grad rocket launchers - 21

Automotive vehicles - 291

Tankers - 60

UAV tactical missiles - 3

Ships/boats - 2

Air Defense - 5

Personnel - 5,300 (to be specified)

At the same time, the ministry noted that this information is approximate and can be amended since it’s very difficult to obtain it after the battle because commanders focus on combat.

“Besides, we can get information only after the end of the battle, and the battles are extremely long in time. The data can be received the next day, and sometimes the day after,” Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said.

She also added that if the battle continued at night, and began on one calendar date and ended on another, it’s quite difficult to identify the day on which certain losses occurred.