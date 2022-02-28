Musk gives Ukraine access to Starlink Internet

By Trend

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet developed by SpaceX has expanded its coverage area to Ukraine.

Musk himself stated this in response to a request from Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” Musk posted on Twitter.

Fedorov asked Musk to launch Starlink in Ukraine on Saturday, writing a message on his Twitter page.

SpaceX has already installed more than a thousand satellites for Starlink and continues to expand coverage. In total, SpaceX plans to launch 12,000 such satellites into orbit, and then increase their number to 30,000.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine says that Starlink satellite Internet could be used for civilian and military purposes.