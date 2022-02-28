IAEA Director General urges to ensure safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine

By Trend

Ukraine today informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the country’s nuclear power plants remained stable and in normal operation, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, reiterating the necessity to avoid any action that could risk their safety or security, Trend reports citing IAEA.

In a new update to the IAEA, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) also said its staff maintained regular contacts with the plants. Ukraine has four nuclear power sites with a total of 15 reactors, providing roughly half of its electricity.

Director General Grossi said he continued to be gravely concerned about the situation in Ukraine and he called on all parties to refrain from any measures or actions that could jeopardize the security of nuclear material, and the safe operation of all nuclear facilities, as any such incident could have severe consequences for human health and the environment.

"The safety and security of nuclear sites and material in Ukraine must under no circumstances be endangered. For now, the plants are operating as normal and their nuclear material remains under control. It is of paramount importance that this continues to be the case and that plant staff remain able to carry out their vital work without any undue pressure or stress,” Director General Grossi said.