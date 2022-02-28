UNIDO continues providing support to Georgia's SMEs sector

By Trend





The UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) continues providing support to Georgia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Chief of UNIDO’s Regional Coordination Division - Europe and Central Asia, Jacek Cukrowski, told Trend.

UNIDO is working to strengthen the capacities of policymakers and other stakeholders to identify, support and develop SMEs clusters in Georgia, Cukrowski said.

Georgia is gearing its strategic priorities towards meeting the stringent EU accession criteria. This strategy focuses on reforming the education sector, supporting SMEs, facilitating entrepreneurship and business startups, and integrating the country in the global economic system, he said.

"All of this creates a lot of space for further cooperation with UNIDO, and thematic areas include agribusiness and rural entrepreneurship, competitiveness and market access, as well as sustainable energy and sound environmental management," Cukrowski noted.

Meanwhile, UNIDO also takes part in the joint exercise carried out by the UN Country Team in Georgia to formulate a new national youth policy framework, which is focused on entrepreneurship, economic empowerment and decent employment, the Chief of UNIDO’s Regional Coordination Division added.