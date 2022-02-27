Turkmenistan, UK sign MoU between MFAs

By Trend





Turkmenistan and the UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the foreign ministries affairs, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The document was signed following the Structural Dialogue meeting via videoconference which was held on February 24-25 between Rashid Meredov, Head of Turkmen Foreign Ministry Affairs and Tariq Ahmad, Minister for Central Asia, the UN and the Commonwealth at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that there is a strong potential for further expansion of joint actions in trade and economic cooperation. The parties agreed that cooperation should be expanded within the framework of the Turkmen-UK Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC).

They also discussed the Export Credit Guarantee Department's (UKEF) interaction priorities.

Moreover, the parties reached an agreement on expanding bilateral cooperation in the human dimension, healthcare, education and science, high technologies, and innovative solutions.

Concerning regional stability and security, the ministers emphasized the importance of consolidating the parties' efforts to ensure prosperity, stable development, and the possibility of integrating Afghanistan into large-scale economic, energy, transportation, and communication regional projects.

Earlier, the UK’s Department for International Trade told Trend that conversations are ongoing on a number of potential projects between the UK and Turkmenistan.

The volume of trade between the UK and Turkmenistan was £28 million ($37 million) from June 2020 through June 2021.