EU imposes sanctions against Putin, Medvedev, Mishustin, Lavrov

By Trend

The EU imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to the military operation in Ukraine, reported in the Official Journal of the EU, Trend reports citing Russian media.

The restrictions also imposed against Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Special Representative of the President for Issues of Environmental Activities, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, as well as State Duma deputies and some Belarusian officials.