Ashgabat supports expansion of US businesses interest in Turkmenistan

By Trend

Turkmenistan supports the interest of US business circles in strengthening its position in the Turkmen market and confirms its readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation, said, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports citing Turkmen media.

He made the remark during a phone conversation with Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council.

The president stated that there are numerous opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in the oil and gas industry, renewable energy, chemical, and food industries, transportation, and ecology.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is always open to new proposals for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The parties discussed the current state of cooperation and future plans for development, as well as promising joint projects in priority areas.

The Turkmen-US Business Council was established in 2008 at the initiative of the Turkmen president to promote the development of Turkmen-American trade and economic cooperation.