Ukrainian president announced number of dead and wounded

By Trend
According to preliminary data, today 137 Ukrainian
military and civilians were killed, another 316 were injured, President of
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address posted on the Telegram
channel, Trend reports.
The President of Ukraine stressed that he did not leave
Kyiv and, together with other representatives of the authorities, remains in the
government quarter of Kyiv.
"I stay in the government quarter along with
everyone who is necessary for the work of the central government," he
said.
The President of Ukraine also noted that he was not
afraid to discuss with Russia the issue of the neutral status of Ukraine.