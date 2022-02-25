TODAY.AZ / World news

Ukrainian president announced number of dead and wounded

25 February 2022 [18:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

According to preliminary data, today 137 Ukrainian military and civilians were killed, another 316 were injured, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during his address posted on the Telegram channel, Trend reports.

The President of Ukraine stressed that he did not leave Kyiv and, together with other representatives of the authorities, remains in the government quarter of Kyiv.

"I stay in the government quarter along with everyone who is necessary for the work of the central government," he said.

The President of Ukraine also noted that he was not afraid to discuss with Russia the issue of the neutral status of Ukraine.

