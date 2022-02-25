EU blacklists Russian government officials, lawmakers - EU Journal

By Trend

The European Union introduced personal sanctions in connection with Russia’s recognition of so-called "Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics" against almost 400 representatives of Russian political, defense and economic establishment, journalists and public figures. Such statement is contained in the decision posted in the EU Journal, Trend reports citing TASS.

The list of sanctions includes in particular Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Marat Khusnullin and Dmitry Grigorenko, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshnikov, head of the Russian President’s administration Anton Vaino, official spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova and members of the State Duma that voted in support for independence of republics.

The full list of individuals and entities under sanctions now comprise 555 persons and 52 organizations. All of them are banned from entering the European Union and access to its banking system.