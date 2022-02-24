Ukraine introduces martial law throughout the country - Zelensky

By Trend

The Ukrainian authorities introduce martial law throughout the entire territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Trend reports citing media.

"We are introducing martial law throughout the country," the president said in video footage posted on his Telegram channel.

"The Russian troops attacked Ukraine's military infrastructure," President Zelenskyy said. "Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards, border detachments. Explosions were heard in many Ukrainian cities."

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be quiet and stay at home.

Moreover, Zelenskyy said that he held phone talks with US President Joe Biden.