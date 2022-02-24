Turkish defence company shares Akinci UCAV footage

By Azernews

By News Center

Turkish Defence Company Baykar has posted footage of its domestic unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) - Akinci - on its social media account, Yeni Shafak has reported.

During Akinci's flight, images of lightning flashing from behind were shared on social media. The phrases "An Akinci in pursuit of lightning" and "National Technology Move" were used in the post.

The company noted that Turkey's air force - Akinci UCAV - continues its mission flights. While Akinci was landing on the runway, a lightning flash in the sky revealed beautiful images.

On its social media account, the National Defence Ministry also shared a post about the mission flight of Turkey's favorite UCAV, the Akinci.

The ministry stated in the post that the Akinci UCAV (which recently entered the Turkish Armed Forces inventory) has increased the country's military strength and continues its mission flights.

Images from the first flight of the Bayraktar Akinci UCAV on December 6, 2019, were shared on the Baykar Technology Company's Twitter account.

"Two years ago today... We had fun like children in a thousand horse raids! Memories from Bayraktar Akinci UCAV’s first flight on 6 December 2019... You can hear the sincere joy of our engineers and technicians in the background,” the company recalled.

Bayraktar Akinci is a High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) being manufactured by the Turkish technology company Baykar. On August 29, 2021, the Turkish Armed Forces received the first three units.